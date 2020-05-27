Animated Children's Film, SEAPER POWERS, Showing Early Success In The Film Festival Circuit

Side FX Partners, LLC has announced that their upcoming animated film, 'Seaper Powers The Movie', is already showing early success in the film festival circuit.

Although the film is in the end stages of production, it has received festival awards in the categories of Best Screenplay, Best Trailer, and Best Soundtrack festivals worldwide including the Madrid Film Festival (Best Screenplay), New York International Film Awards (Best Soundtrack), World Film Carnival-Singapore (Best Soundtrack), and Aphrodite Film Awards (Best Soundtrack), among others.

Created by Kim Cameron (who created, wrote, directed, and produced the project), the Seaper Powers series includes five books, a soundtrack, toys, and the new upcoming animated feature film, all of which follow the adventures of Emma and her sea creature friends. The latest book, "In Search of Blue Jays Treasure" has been recognized by the Purple Dragon Book Awards. Ms. Cameron has been touring elementary schools and libraries across the country reading her stories and encouraging children to respect the ocean and the animals who live there because "our connection to animals can be our greatest adventure", says Cameron.

"I am honored to be recognized by these prestigious film festivals. It is one of my many dreams come true." -Kim Cameron.

Last month, "Seaper Powers The Movie Soundtrack" was released worldwide and includes 18 ocean themed tracks that are featured in the film. The first single, Mr. Octopus, was released in November 2019 and the video was featured on Youtube Kids. The music matches the ocean theme of the book and film with an eclectic mix of reggae beats, calypso, deep house sounds, electro-pop, rap, children's pop, and tropical jazzy notes. Musical voices and talent for the music include, Kim Cameron, John DePatie, Kris Pierce, Leo "DaVincci" Mayorga, among others. The music can be found on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

'Seaper Powers The Movie' is expected to be released later this year.

