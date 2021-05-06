Angela How's Debut Feature Film Bullied to be Released On US TVOD From June 1

This Australian film tackling school bullying hopes to address the rise in Asian hate crime in the west while focusing on female talent in front and behind the camera.

Bullied was written, directed, and produced by talented filmmaker Angela How, who has herself experienced bullying and a lack of diversity in film roles. The film was made on a shoestring budget and stars largely unknown Australian talents, including incredible performances from Jacinta Klassen as Charlotte and Lulu Fitz as Brenda. Bullied also addresses the wider issue of Asian hate crime which has surged during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is important for me to make an entertaining film with a diverse cast, that is unexpected in its twists and turns, a film that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, and resonate with both children and adults alike.

The film explores and presents the gravity of bullying in a provocative way, and will no doubt stimulate conversation and discourse about the issue. Given the level of bullying happening on our world stage today, Bullied is especially timely, and a micrcosm of what we are all experiencing or witnessing on a global scale right now." Angela How.

Angela How is an alumna of the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television. Her films have played in many festivals, including the Stockholm International Film Festival, Torino Film Festival, Short Shorts Asia, and at the United Nations. She was also a past Film Independent Project Involve Fellow.

