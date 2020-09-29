Andrew Rannells Appears on Tonight's LATE LATE SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon.

Andrew Rannells will appear tonight on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" to promote the upcoming film adaptation of "The Boys in the Band."

Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George III in Hamilton.



He has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones.



In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period.



On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.

See the full list of this week's guests here:

Tuesday, September 29

Andrew Rannells; musical performance by Brittany Howard (n)

Wednesday, September 30

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton; musical performance by Surfaces (n)

Thursday, October 1

Tyra Banks; Sally Hawkins; Craig Roberts (n)

Friday, October 2

Kieran Culkin; musical performance by Maren Morris (OAD: 8/27/20)

