Andie MacDowell Will Star in WIRELESS

Deadline reports that Andie MacDowell has joined a new Quibi series called "Wireless." Steven Soderbergh executive produces.

Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale and Mace Coronel will also star in the short-form series.

"Wireless" follows a self-obsessed college student (Sheridan) stranded in the Colorado mountains whose only hope for survival is the tool he has spent his whole life learning to use: his smartphone. Wireless is a survival thriller set inside the car he crashed and the quickly dying phone that now is his lifeline.

MacDowell is best known for her roles in "Groundhog Day" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories