Anand Ekarshi's Debut Feature AATTAM Selected As The Opening Film Of Indian Panorama At IFFI 2023

Anand Ekarshi's award-winning Malayalam debut feature AATTAM is all set to make its Asia premiere in the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 in South Asia Focus. The festival will be held from October 27 - November 5, 2023

Soon after the film will be screened at the prestigious 54th International Film Festival of India as the Opening Film of Indian Panorama. The film is also officially selected in the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in the Malayalam Cinema section.

The film recently had its World Premiere at the 21st Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles where it won the much coveted Grand Jury award for the Best Film at the festival.

Produced by Joy Movie Productions, AATTAM was also selected as Film Bazaar Recommends in the Viewing Room of NFDC Film Bazaar 2022.

Late after a party amongst a theatre group, their sole actress, Anjali, is subjected to a crime from one among the twelve men of the group. An urgent meeting between all but the accused is called for. In trying to reach a consensus, stories unravel, suspicions surface and clamour ensues.

Featuring an exceptional cast including Zarin Shihab, Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Nandan Unni, along with 9 new artists, ‘Aattam' delivers powerful and unforgettable performances.

Excited about the Opening film of IFFI and officially selected at MAMI and IFFK, Anand Ekarshi the debut filmmaker and writer-director of AATTAM who also assisted Imtiaz Ali says, “I should say am truly at loss of words. From being a delegate at IFFI for years to have my film Open the festival is absolutely surreal in experience. I cannot thank the jury enough for identifying us and giving a tremendously huge space to exhibit our film. All thanks goes to my wonderful producer who caught the potential of the film at first and believing in so many of us debutants and also a big hug to my wonderful cast and crew!"

The producer Dr. AJITH JOY adds, “From a world of nuclear medicine to the world of movies it's been a great learning curve over the last year. Really humbled and ecstatic to know our movie Aattam is to open at the IFFI Goa. It's a dream come true and all credit to the cast and crew specially Anand who is a raw new talent who I believe will go a long way and deliver us many more great ones.”

About Writer-Director, Anand Ekarshi

Anand Ekarshi is a debutante filmmaker from Kerala, India. His interest in theatre and acting began at the age of 10, and grew with time into a passion for filmmaking. He credits his roots in storytelling to his time with Lokadharmi, a Kochi-based theatre group, where he was a part of numerous performances across India for over a decade.

His recent projects include Malayalam short films and music videos and a short stint under acclaimed filmmaker, Imitaz Ali. A graduate in Communicative English and a post-graduate in Psychology, Anand finds inspiration for his narratives in trying to unravel the complexities of the human mind.

About Joy Movie Productions

Joy Movie Productions, founded by D.r Ajith Joy, is an Indian production house based in Kochi, Kerala. Previously the Chairman and MD of DDRC SRL Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., D.r Joy's passion for films, music and art led him to establish his production house in 2021. His fast-growing portfolio of post-production infrastructure includes Studio Iris, a high-quality colour grading studio and Iris Pixels, a full-fledged VFX and graphics studio.

Through his ventures, Dr. Joy has launched several high-tech production equipment in Kerala, such as the ARRI Alexa Mini LF and the RED Komedo along with other imaging equipment and lenses. Studio Iris boasts of being India's first G B laser illuminated projector, that is managed by highly experienced technicians for enhanced output quality. Joy Movies is well on its way to establish itself as a state-of-the-art production house that offers an end-to-end production ecosystem for filmmakers to develop a wholesome entertainment experience.

About Producer- Dr. AJITH JOY

As a nuclear medicine physician with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Ajith Joy was previously the CMD of Kerala's largest diagnostic network DDRC SRL. Through his holding company, Dr. Joy's Ventures, Dr. Ajith Joy holds multiple business firms including one of his early ventures- DDC Group of Laboratories that was founded in 1983, Dr. Joy's Medstore, Dr. Joy's Mamografia. Dr. Joy's Sportz &Dr. Joy's Wellness.

A well-rounded investor and businessman, his empire ranges from Netrasemi, a micro-chip firm; Aramis, an Al-based medical imaging & analysis software firm, DDNMRC Group of Nuclear Medicine & Therapy Centres, and multiple other businesses in the segments of real estate and agricultural plantations. With his latest venture, Joy Movie Productions and its affiliate companies STUDIO IRIS, JOY MUSIC and IRIS PIXELS, he has ventured into the filmmaking business to focus on creating a 360-degree movie-making experience.