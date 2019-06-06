American Film Institute and Russo Brothers' AGBO Films Partner For Inaugural Development Grant

The American Film Institute (AFI), in partnership with AGBO Films, has announced Angela Chen (AFI Class of 2018) as the recipient of the inaugural AGBO/AFI Conservatory Development Grant. This new program awards $25,000 to a recent AFI Conservatory graduate to develop at least one project, with year-long mentorship from AGBO. Chen will receive the grant for her project TRIAD OF US, which tells the story of a broken Chinese immigrant family and their first-generation children in America. Told from multiple perspectives and based on true events, the story finds the young daughter unveiling dark family secrets as an assassination is executed and a sting operation is underway.

"As a creative-led studio, mentorship and collaboration lie at the heart of AGBO's company values. We are thrilled to be working with AFI - the premier training ground for storytelling in Los Angeles - to identify and support the next generation of dynamic filmmakers rising from their ranks. Angela Chen's gripping project caught our attention and we can't wait to get into development," said Todd Makurath, COO of AGBO.

Founded by directors Anthony and Joe Russo (AVENGERS: ENDGAME) along with Makurath and Mike Larocca, AGBO is an artist-led collective focused on creating global content for film, television and digital platforms. AGBO headquarters are located in downtown Los Angeles.

Chen studied Directing at the AFI Conservatory under AFI's world-class faculty of working filmmakers. The Directing discipline has graduated many of today's finest storytellers, including Darren Aronofsky (BLACK SWAN), Andrea Arnold (BIG LITTLE LIES), Ari Aster (HEREDITARY), Zal Batmanglij (THE OA), Sam Esmail (MR. ROBOT), Patty Jenkins (WONDER WOMAN), David Lynch (BLUE VELVET) and Terrence Malick (THE TREE OF LIFE).

About the AFI Conservatory

In 1969, the AFI Conservatory opened its doors to an inaugural class that included Terrence Malick, Caleb Deschanel and Paul Schrader. Today, the AFI Conservatory offers a two-year MFA degree in six filmmaking disciplines: Cinematography, Directing, Editing, Producing, Production Design and Screenwriting. Aspiring artists learn from the masters in a collaborative, hands-on production environment with an emphasis on storytelling. Alumni of this elite program include Andrea Arnold, Darren Aronofsky, Julie Dash, Steve Golin, Patty Jenkins, Janusz Kami?ski, David Lynch, Melina Matsoukas and Robert Richardson, among others.

About the American Film Institute

The American Film Institute was established by presidential proclamation in the White House Rose Garden, and launched its national mandate on June 5, 1967 - to preserve the heritage of the motion picture, to honor the artists and their work and to educate the next generation of storytellers. AFI's founding Trustees included Chairman Gregory Peck, Vice Chairman Sidney Poitier, Francis Ford Coppola, Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., Jack Valenti and George Stevens, Jr., as Director.

AGBO, founded by award-winning directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Todd Makurath, and Mike Larocca, is an artist-led collective focused on creating global content for film, television and digital platforms. Headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, AGBO generates best-in-class content targeted at family, elevated-genre and prestige audiences. Previously announced projects with the studio include 'Cherry,' based on a novel by Nico Walker; '17 Bridges,' with STX and Chadwick Boseman, 'Dhaka' with Netflix and Chris Hemsworth, 'The Whisper Man,' based on a thriller novel; a TV series with Amazon, 'The Electric Slate' based on a sci-fi novel; 'Tension Experience,' an immersive, interactive venture produced with 'Saw II's Darren Lynn Bousman; 'Exit West' to be directed by Morten Tyldum; 'Lovley, CA' with FX, 'Quantum and Woody' with TBS; and 'Everything, Everywhere, All At Once' to be written and directed by The Daniels.

Pictured L-R: Mike Larocca, Angela Chen , Todd Makurath

Photo Credit: Sean Twomey





