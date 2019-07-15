Amazon Studios to Receive Visionary Award at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards

GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth, is pleased to announce that it will honor Amazon Studios with the Visionary Award at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards - Los Angeles. Amazon Studios Chief Jennifer Salke will accept the award on behalf of the organization. As previously announced, Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive the Champion Award.

Amazon Studios is humbled and awed by GLSEN honoring us with the Visionary Award. We firmly believe that content should reflect our global society and that representation brings about understanding, acceptance and the valuing of different perspectives," said Amazon Studios Chief, Jennifer Salke. "Allowing authentic voices the opportunity to reach a broad audience is key to changing the narrative for many underrepresented groups and we feel privileged to work in a place that supports that for storytellers."

"We are deeply honored to present the Visionary Award to Amazon Studios, for their deep commitment to affirming and groundbreaking LGBTQ representation," said Eliza Byard, Executive Director of GLSEN. "Visibility matters, and LGBTQ students and youth are inspired by stories that affirm and celebrate their right to be exactly who they are."

The entertainment community has always been a powerful voice for social change. Amazon Studios' commitment to LGBTQ representation is clearly demonstrated in shows like Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, Danger & Eggs; and through partnerships that enable them to present the best in LGBTQ film on their platform. As a company, Amazon Studios has supported the LGBTQ community around issues like marriage equality and anti-discrimination laws, including making diversity an important factor in the search for their new headquarters.

The Co-Chairs for this year's GLSEN Respect Awards - Los Angeles include Andrew Graham, Dave Karger, Patrick Moran, and Chip Sullivan. Honorary co-chairs include Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers, Matt Bomer & Simon Halls, Bruce Bozzi & Bryan Lourd, Jess Cagle & Matt Whitney, Connor Franta, Bob Greenblatt, Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg, Blair & David Kohan, Max Mutchnick & Erik Hyman, Jim Parsons & Todd Spiewak, Ellen Pompeo, and Julia Roberts & Danny Moder. The event is sponsored by Apple and Wells Fargo. Last year's ceremony honored actress and activist Yara Shahidi; Will & Grace co-creators and executive producers Max Mutchnick & David Kohan; actress, producer, and activist Ellen Pompeo; Elizabeth Gabler, President, FOX 2000 Pictures, accepting on behalf of Twentieth Century FOX Film; and Student Advocate of the Year Ruby Noboa.

The GLSEN Respect Awards, introduced in 2004 and held annually in Los Angeles and New York, showcase the work of students, educators, community leaders, and corporations who serve as exemplary role models and have made a significant impact on the lives of LGBTQ youth. Past honorees include Kerry Washington, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, Zendaya, Brendon Urie, Shonda Rhimes, and Carla Gugino.

For nearly three decades, GLSEN has led the way on LGBTQ issues in K-12 education through ground-breaking original research, innovative program development, educator training, student organizing, and targeted state and federal advocacy. With the development of educational resources, direct engagement of youth and educators, and GLSEN national programs like Day of Silence, No Name-Calling Week, and Ally Week, GLSEN has seen the impact of its work in measurable improvements in the lives of LGBTQ students in the United States.

Tables and sponsorships for the Respect Awards are available now.





