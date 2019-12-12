Amazon Signs First-Look Deal With Orlando Bloom

Variety reports that Orlando Bloom has signed a first-look deal with Amazon, under which he'll develop film and television projects.

Bloom is best known for his roles in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise and in the "Lord of the Rings" films. He currently stars with Cara Delevigne in "Carnival Row."

"Carnival Row" is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist under the onerous laws of humanity. Vignette (Cara Delevingne) and Philo (Orlando Bloom) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette also harbors a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

"Orlando is a fantastic creative talent and collaborative partner for all of us at studios," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We're thrilled to continue working with Orlando not only on Carnival Row, but on future projects for our Prime Video customers."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Jen Salke and the team at Amazon and I look forward to growing that relationship with this new and exciting production deal," said Bloom.

Read the original story on Variety.





