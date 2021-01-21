Aloe Blacc To Perform From Red Rooster Overtown During NBC's Live Coverage Of The 2021 Pegasus World Cup

1/ST, owners of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series and Gulfstream Park have teamed up with recently opened Red Rooster Overtown to bring its energy and ethos to the 2021 Pegasus World Cup's Flamingo Room experience by curating the menu and cocktails exclusively for the Pegasus connections, owners, trainers, jockeys and their families and guests.

The menu will feature Red Rooster classics like Fried Yardbird, Dry-Aged Miami Strip Steak, and other dishes that feature the flavors of Miami's melting pot of culinary traditions, including Afro-Caribbean and Latin American cuisines. Guests will also sip on cocktails from Red Rooster's beverage menu inspired by Overtown's history and Miami's strong Caribbean influences.

Additionally, as part of the 2021 Pegasus World Cup's in-broadcast performance, Aloe Blacc, the singer-songwriter of hits including "I Need a Dollar," "The Man," and "Wake Me Up," will be performing live from Red Rooster Overtown as a tribute to Miami's diverse and vibrant culture. Viewers can catch the performance during NBC's live broadcast of the Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm ET.

Opened in Clyde Killens Pool Hall in Overtown, a notable hotspot in the 1960s, Red Rooster Overtown serves comfort food that is rooted in traditional African American Southern classics infused with the neighborhood's own diverse culinary traditions. In addition to a full-service restaurant, guests can enjoy live performances by leading local musicians and DJs with styles ranging from Afrobeats and R&B to Soul and Jazz. Once called "Harlem of the South," Overtown was a premier nightlife destination where entertainers such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Nat King Cole would perform while on tour. Tapping into this storied past and celebrating the contemporary artists shaping music today, Red Rooster Overtown revives this spirit of collective celebration.

