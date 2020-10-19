All-Trans Cast Will Lead Live Reading of BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

Leo Sheng and Brian Michael Smith star.

The New York LGBTQ Film Festival has announced that they will produce a live reading of "Brokeback Mountain," featuring an entirely trans cast.

According to Deadline, Leo Sheng (The L Word) will play Ennis, with Brian Michael Smith (911: Lone Star) as Jack, Jen Richards (Tales of the City) as Alma, Alexandra Grey (Empire) as Lurleen and Sam Feder as the narrator.

In "Brokeback Mountain," cowboys who meet in the summer of 1963 and forge an unexpected lifelong connection full of joy, complication and tragedy. The original film starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger.

Actor and advocate Brian Michael was born and raised in Ann Arbor, MI. He attended Kent State University where he continued to study acting and found a deeper passion for screen work. Upon graduating from Kent State, Brian returned to Michigan and began teaching drama and filmmaking to teens in the U of M?s OAMI Gear Up program. Soon afterwards he moved to New York City to continue his youth work at the LGBT Community Center in Manhattan and pursue his career in acting. His professional acting career began training under Terry Knickerbocker at the William Esper Studio in 2011. Building on his gift for comedy, Brian also trained and performed with several sketch and improv troupes, most notably Gotham City Improv. His Off-Broadway and regional theatre performances include Ivy Theatre Co.?s A Real Boy (59E59th Theatre; NYC) and Mitch Albom?s Duck Hunter Shoots Angel (Penobscot Theatre; Maine). TV credits include: Girls, Chicago P.D., Queen Sugar, and Homeland.

