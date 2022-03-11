All-New Original MY LITTLE PONY Sleep Story Launches on Calm

Today, MY LITTLE PONY launches a relaxing new adventure, inviting families to experience a new story with Calm, the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. Beginning March 10th, the story will be available in the Kids section of the app and features THE VOICE of beloved Princess Pipp Petals herself, Sofia Carson.

With Daylight Savings taking place on March 13th, kid's sleep schedules and rituals are often disturbed. Calm and MY LITTLE PONY helps listeners prepare for the change in bedtime routines as Princess Pip soars beneath the twinkling stars, exploring the scenic sights of Equestria and the history of Zephry Heights. The mediative tale invites kids to keep calm and sparkle on into adventurous dreams.

"I'm immensely happy to bring THE VOICE of my beloved Princess Pipp to Calm, so that together we may journey into a restful night sleep filled with sweet dreams," said Sofia Carson. "The Sleep Story will transport us to an enchanting world of magic and adventure with MY LITTLE PONY at bedtime."

When it's time to hit the hay, you can join the pony gang with the MY LITTLE PONY Comforter Set and PJs, while lighting up your dreams with the Sparkle Reveal Lantern with newcomer, Sunny Starscout, as you descend into your beauty sleep.

March also marks World Sleep Awareness Month and Calm helps kids and adults alike explore Sleep Stories in over 190 countries to manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. In 2021, Calm launched Calm Kids, a vertical of mental wellness content for kids and families available exclusively within the app.