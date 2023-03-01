Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
All Five Academy Award Nominees for Best Costume Design to Participate in UCLA Panel

All Five Academy Award Nominees for Best Costume Design to Participate in UCLA Panel

The Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel will once again take place at the James Bridges Theater on the UCLA campus, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Brian Kite, Interim Dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT), and Distinguished Professor Deborah Nadoolman Landis, Ph.D., costume designer and founding director of the UCLA TFT David C. Copley Center for Costume Design, are pleased to announce that after two years as a virtual event, the Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel will once again take place at the James Bridges Theater on the UCLA campus, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Sketch to Screen, which occurs annually on the eve of the Academy Awards, is a celebration of costume design and features all five costume designers nominated for Oscars in 2023.

The panelists include Jenny Beavan (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Ruth Carter (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Shirley Kurata (Everything Everwhere All at Once), Catherine Martin (Elvis) and Mary Zophres (Babylon). With the exception of Kurata, who is making her Sketch to Screen debut, all the panelists have made multiple appearances at the event through the years.

Not inconsequentially, this marks the 12th Academy Award nomination for three-time Academy Award winner Beavan; the fourth nomination for Carter, who won her first Oscar in 2019 for Black Panther; the first nomination for Kurata; the ninth Oscar nomination for four-time winner Martin; and the fourth nomination for Zophres.

Moderated by Professor Landis, Sketch to Screen is an invaluable conversation with some of the most creative minds in Hollywood, as panelists engage in a thought-provoking discussion about the central role costume designers play in cinematic storytelling and the creation of unforgettable characters.

Last year's Sketch to Screen panel was comprised of 2022 Academy Award winner Jenny Beavan (Cruella), and Academy Award nominees Massimo Cantini Parrini (Cyrano), Bob Morgan (Dune), Luis Sequeira (Nightmare Alley), Paul Tazewell (West Side Story) and Jacqueline West (Dune).

Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel

Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:00 a.m.

James Bridges Theater, UCLA Campus

235 Charles E. Young Drive East

Los Angeles, CA 90095

Photo: Eli Adé/Marvel



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: HBO Shares SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE Season Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: HBO Shares SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE Season Two Trailer
Cast includes Bridget Everett (Sam), Jeff Hiller (Joel), Mary Catherine Garrison (Tricia), Jane Brody (Mary Jo), Murray Hill (Fred Rococo), Mercedes White (Tiffani), Kailey Albus (Shannon), and Meighan Gerachis (Irma). New cast includes Tim Bagley (Brad), Jennifer Mudge (Susan), and Barbara Robertson (Darlene). Watch the video trailer now!
Kristen Bell Comedy Series by Erin Foster Gets Netflix Greenlight Photo
Kristen Bell Comedy Series by Erin Foster Gets Netflix Greenlight
Netflix has greenlit a new comedy series by Erin Foster starring Kristen Bell. The comedy is centered on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi. Kristen Bell will play one of the two leads.
Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo Celebrate 200 Episodes of UNHhhh Podcast Photo
Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo Celebrate 200 Episodes of 'UNHhhh' Podcast
To commemorate this landmark accomplishment, photographic artist Franz Szony captured new artwork with Trixie and Katya against a background of green fabric traveling up their legs to form stunning gowns, symbolizing how the pair are masters of green screen comedy.   

From This Author - Michael Major


Braids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New AlbumBraids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New Album
March 1, 2023

Canadian art rock band Braids has released their new single 'Apple.' Among the most joyous moments in the Braids discography, 'Apple' is a bubbling anthem of symphonic shoegaze, a celebration of seeing new possibilities in the eyes of a lover, acknowledging past loss with a new state of heart that's been opened and filled.
Meryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' AudiobookMeryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' Audiobook
March 1, 2023

Scholastic education and media company, announced that three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate the audiobook edition of BIG TREE. The illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, will be released simultaneously in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook.
ALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New AlbumALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New Album
March 1, 2023

The track features bass and vocals from his longtime collaborator, Kaya Thomas-Dyke, and follows the release of recent singles “4th Feb (Stay Awake)” and “BC.” Throughout “Aged Eyes,” Alfa Mist leads the way on keys while Thomas-Dyke blends her gossamer vocal over a finger-picking guitar melody to swell into a strings-laden, cinematic chorus.
Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three LaunchPhotos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
March 1, 2023

Check out photos of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian and Tait Fletcher joined by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson.
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP ReleaseJuliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP Release
March 1, 2023

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge.'
share