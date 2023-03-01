All Five Academy Award Nominees for Best Costume Design to Participate in UCLA Panel

Brian Kite, Interim Dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT), and Distinguished Professor Deborah Nadoolman Landis, Ph.D., costume designer and founding director of the UCLA TFT David C. Copley Center for Costume Design, are pleased to announce that after two years as a virtual event, the Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel will once again take place at the James Bridges Theater on the UCLA campus, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Sketch to Screen, which occurs annually on the eve of the Academy Awards, is a celebration of costume design and features all five costume designers nominated for Oscars in 2023.

The panelists include Jenny Beavan (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Ruth Carter (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Shirley Kurata (Everything Everwhere All at Once), Catherine Martin (Elvis) and Mary Zophres (Babylon). With the exception of Kurata, who is making her Sketch to Screen debut, all the panelists have made multiple appearances at the event through the years.

Not inconsequentially, this marks the 12th Academy Award nomination for three-time Academy Award winner Beavan; the fourth nomination for Carter, who won her first Oscar in 2019 for Black Panther; the first nomination for Kurata; the ninth Oscar nomination for four-time winner Martin; and the fourth nomination for Zophres.

Moderated by Professor Landis, Sketch to Screen is an invaluable conversation with some of the most creative minds in Hollywood, as panelists engage in a thought-provoking discussion about the central role costume designers play in cinematic storytelling and the creation of unforgettable characters.

Last year's Sketch to Screen panel was comprised of 2022 Academy Award winner Jenny Beavan (Cruella), and Academy Award nominees Massimo Cantini Parrini (Cyrano), Bob Morgan (Dune), Luis Sequeira (Nightmare Alley), Paul Tazewell (West Side Story) and Jacqueline West (Dune).

Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel

Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:00 a.m.

James Bridges Theater, UCLA Campus

235 Charles E. Young Drive East

Los Angeles, CA 90095

Photo: Eli Adé/Marvel