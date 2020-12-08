Alfred Molina Joins SPIDER MAN 3, Reprising Role of Doctor Octopus

Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in the original "Spider-Man" films starring Tobey Maguire, will return to the franchise in the same role.

"Spider Man 3" stars Tom Holland as the titular Peter Parker. Additional cast members include Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx as Electro. They both played roles in previous incarnations of Marvel or "Spider-Man" films - Foxx appeared in the second Andrew Garfield Spider-Man, according to Variety.

Jon Watts returns to direct; Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon will also reprise their roles from the previous two films.

Molina played Tevye in a 2004 Broadway revival of "Fiddler on the Roof." His stage credits also include roles in "The Cherry Orchard," "Long Day's Journey into Night," "Molly Sweeney," "The Night of the Iguana," "Oklahoma!," and more.

Watch Molina perform "Fiddler" on the TONY AWARDS here:

