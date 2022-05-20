Alanna Ubach Joins Seth McFarlane's TED Peacock Series

Peacock announced TODAY Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Bombshell) will round out the series regular cast starring in Seth MacFarlane's upcoming comedy series TED, the highly-anticipated live-action comedy series based on the blockbuster film franchise.

Ubach will play the role of "Susan Bennett." Susan is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family, and sees the world through naive, rose-colored glasses.

MacFarlane (The Orville, Ted & Ted 2, Family Guy) is set to reprise THE VOICE of the iconic and loveable foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted, and will also direct, write, co-showrun and executive produce all episodes alongside co-showrunners, writers and executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family).

Peacock also previously announced series regular stars Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher, 13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood) and Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Orville).

The series comes from MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door and will be executive produced by President Erica Huggins. Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark will also serve as executive producers. Clark is returning after producing the iconic TED film franchise.

The upcoming series comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television.

It's 1993 and Ted the bear's moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted's willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.

The series is based on the hit Universal Pictures and MRC Film TED, the highest grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (not a sequel or based on other IP). Collectively, TED and TED 2 grossed more than $750 million worldwide.

TED is the second series order since MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door signed a multi-year television deal with UCP in 2020. Also coming to Peacock this year from Fuzzy Door is the disaster science series THE END IS NYE, hosted by Emmy Award-winner and renowned science educator Bill Nye. Fuzzy Door will produce alongside Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group. Next up for the company is The Orville: New Horizons, the highly anticipated third season of the Emmy-nominated space adventure series, premiering on Hulu on June 2.