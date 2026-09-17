Alan Cumming Recalls Meeting His Italian Voice Actor

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Alan Cumming shared the story of meeting the voice actor who dubs his performances into Italian during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The encounter gave hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a lighthearted window into a quirk of international film and television distribution that most American actors rarely experience firsthand.

Cumming used the segment to walk through the specifics of the meeting, describing what it was like to come face to face with the person whose voice has represented him to Italian-speaking audiences across his projects. The conversation stayed centered on that single encounter, with Cumming recounting the moment in detail for the studio audience.

The actor kept his remarks focused on the oddity of the situation, offering an anecdote built around identity and performance rather than promoting a specific project. His account gave viewers a sense of just how surreal it can be to meet someone who has effectively spoken on your behalf in another language for years.

The appearance offered a self-contained moment of celebrity storytelling, with Cumming letting the encounter itself carry the segment from start to finish.

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