Sharon Horgan Discusses Creating, Directing, and Starring in New Series YOUTH
The multihyphenate discussed juggling multiple roles behind and in front of the camera on her latest project.
Sharon Horgan sat down with LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss her latest series, YOUTH, a project she both created and stars in. The appearance centered on Horgan's work across multiple roles on the show, giving hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a look at how she balanced creating, directing, and acting on the same production.
Horgan used the conversation to walk through what it meant to take on those overlapping responsibilities for YOUTH, offering insight into her process moving between the writing and directing side of the project and her own performance in front of the camera.
The discussion stayed focused on Horgan's hands-on involvement with YOUTH, with the actress and creator detailing how the different jobs on set intersected during production.
Horgan's stop on the program gave viewers a glimpse into the scope of her role on YOUTH, rounding out a segment built around the making of her newest series.
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