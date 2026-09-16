 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Sharon Horgan Discusses Creating, Directing, and Starring in New Series YOUTH

The multihyphenate discussed juggling multiple roles behind and in front of the camera on her latest project.

By:



Sharon Horgan sat down with LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss her latest series, YOUTH, a project she both created and stars in. The appearance centered on Horgan's work across multiple roles on the show, giving hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a look at how she balanced creating, directing, and acting on the same production.

Horgan used the conversation to walk through what it meant to take on those overlapping responsibilities for YOUTH, offering insight into her process moving between the writing and directing side of the project and her own performance in front of the camera.

The discussion stayed focused on Horgan's hands-on involvement with YOUTH, with the actress and creator detailing how the different jobs on set intersected during production.

Horgan's stop on the program gave viewers a glimpse into the scope of her role on YOUTH, rounding out a segment built around the making of her newest series.

Recent Articles
Sharon Horgan Recalls Her Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Emergency
Sharon Horgan Recalls Her Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Emergency
9/16/2026
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Attempt Two-Person Handstand Challenge
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Attempt Two-Person Handstand Challenge
9/15/2026
Mark Consuelos Tries to Golf a Marshmallow Into Kelly Ripa's Mouth
Mark Consuelos Tries to Golf a Marshmallow Into Kelly Ripa's Mouth
9/14/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts