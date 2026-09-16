Sharon Horgan Recalls Her Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Emergency

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Sharon Horgan opened up about a wardrobe scare that unfolded before she stepped onto the Emmys red carpet, describing the moment to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Horgan recounted the stress of dealing with a fashion emergency just as she was expected to face the cameras, giving viewers a sense of how quickly things can go wrong behind the scenes of a major awards show.

Horgan used the appearance to walk through the sequence of events that led to the last-minute scramble, keeping the focus on the specifics of what went wrong with her outfit and how close the situation came to derailing her red carpet moment.

The conversation stayed centered on that single incident, with Horgan offering an honest, in-the-moment account rather than a polished retelling. Her description gave hosts and viewers a rare look at the unglamorous reality that can sit just behind a red carpet appearance.

Horgan's story added a candid, unscripted beat to the segment, with the actress leaning into the stress of the moment rather than smoothing it over for the cameras.

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