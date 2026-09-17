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Alan Cumming Breaks Down What It Really Takes to Be a Traitor on New Blood

The host opens up about his over the top looks on the competition series.

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Alan Cumming stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about what it actually takes to pull off deception on "Traitors: New Blood," walking hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos through the mindset required to survive as one of the show's Traitors.

Cumming, who hosts the competition series, used the appearance to dig into the strategy and psychology behind the game, giving viewers a sense of how contestants maneuver through suspicion and alliances over the course of the season.

The conversation also turned to a lighter subject: Cumming's wardrobe on the show. He discussed the over the top outfits he wears while hosting "Traitors: New Blood," offering a glimpse into how his on-screen style has become as much a part of the show's identity as the game itself.

Cumming kept the discussion focused on those two threads, giving hosts and viewers insight into both the competitive mechanics of the series and the flair he brings to presenting it.

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