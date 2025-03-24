Alan Chikin Chow to Bringing Hit Series ALAN'S UNIVERSE to Roku

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multihyphenate actor, writer, and producer Alan Chikin Chow is bringing his wildly popular series Alan’s Universe to The Roku Channel. This is the first time that the popular creator's content will be available outside of YouTube, expanding his reach to The Roku Channel’s U.S. households with approximately 145 million people.

Alan’s Universe is a YouTube high school anthology series about love, friendships, and heart. The series follows Alan and his classmates who face off against bullies and villains, emerging victorious through the power of love. “Alan's Universe” has over 80M subscribers on YouTube and boasts over 50 billion overall channel views. The series will be available on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. starting March 24.



Alan Chikin Chow is a multi-hyphenate creator, actor, and digital phenomenon with over 100 million followers and more than 50 billion views across his smash-hit content. Chow is the #1 YouTube Shorts creator and regularly rakes in 1 billion views per month. His YouTube channel, at over 85 million subscribers, boasts a larger YouTube following than BTS and regularly charts as the #1 Highest-Viewed Channel in the Country. Currently featured on both Forbes Top Creators 2024 and Rolling Stone’s 25 Most Influential Creators of 2024, Alan continues to lead weekly charts as the most-viewed YouTube channel in the United States.

In 2023, Chow launched his scripted series “Alan’s Universe” to rave fan reception, with over 700M views across the series, birthing a global fandom. Chow most recently opened his own 10,000-square-foot production studio space in Los Angeles, which currently houses all production for the smash-hit series. Chow’s vision is to build the world’s top next-generation franchise with his mission of unity through story.



The Roku Channel is available to stream for free — no subscription or sign-up required. Audiences can watch it on Roku devices or TVs, and it’s also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices

