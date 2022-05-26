Adult Swim Announces Season Premiere of BIRDGIRL

Join everyone's favorite superhero CEO Birdgirl, returning with an all-new season Sunday, June 19 at Midnight (ET/PT) on Adult Swim and available next day on HBO Max.

The Birdteam is back and still not learning from their mistakes. Judy Ken Sebben and the Birdteam attempt to navigate the troubles of modern corporations, tackling everything from ethics in new tech to cancel culture and rejuvenating skin sack health fads. Will they fail? Spectacularly! But sometimes it's not about the solutions we come up with, it's about the new problems we make along the way.

"In season two we wanted to drill down on the idea of superheroes as co-workers and found that putting Birdgirl and her team in the many awkward and uncomfortable situations we all endure is endlessly inspiring," said Erik Richter, Birdgirl executive producer and co-creator.

The new season reunites the following all-star voice cast: Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) as Judy Ken Sebben/Birdgirl, Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) as Brian, Sonia Denis (Set It Up) as Evie, John Doman (Blue Valentine) as Dog With Bucket Hat, Kether Donohue (You're the Worst) as Gillian, Negin Farsad (NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!) as Meredith, Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Paul, River L. Ramirez (Los Espookys) as Charley.

Guest stars this season include Andy Daly, Julie Dove, Marc Evan Jackson, Toks Olagundoye, Paul F. Tompkins, DaVine Joy Randolph, and Mae Whitman, among others.

Fans are flocking to see Birdgirl season one on HBO Max. During its launch, the series ranked in the Top 5 of Adult Swim's library and has clocked more than 200K hours of views.*

Birdgirl, is a half-hour animated comedy series executive produced by Erik Richter (Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law) and Christina Miller. The animation studio is Global Mechanic and is produced by Adult Swim's Williams Street Productions.

Watch the new trailer here: