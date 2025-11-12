Adele Sets First Acting Role in Tom Ford’s CRY TO HEAVEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adele, the chart-topping singer known for hits like "Hello" and "Rolling in the Deep," will be making her acting debut in the new film Cry to Heaven, written and directed by Tom Ford, Deadline reports. Principal photography will begin in January 2026, with a planned release in late autumn.

Adapted from the 1982 Anne Rice novel, the movie is set in 18th-century Italy and follows a Venetian noble and a Calabrian castrated singer who work together in the opera industry. It will also star Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannenmann and Lux Pascal.

Ford, known for his work as a fashion designer, made his directorial debut in 2009 with A Single Man, starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. He followed it up with 2015's Nocturnal Animals, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams. Cry to Heaven will be his third feature film.

Adele's most recent music release was 2021's "30," which was the singer's first new album in six years. The album included the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” the 16 Grammy Award-winning artist said during a 2024 interview. “I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while. You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?" she added. Her Las Vegas residency ran for two years beginning in 2022 and concluding in November 2024.

Adele rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song. She won her first Emmy Award in 2022 for Best Outstanding Variety Special for her One Night Only concert special on CBS.