Actress Nathalie Dalizien Announces New Film Series And Comedy Shows

Nathalie Dalizien is a young actress from Haiti and she enjoys Broadway shows and activities because the acting career was her passion since when she was younger. She has an upcoming project with Motivation 509 and her upcoming project is described to be a film series. She hopes to perform with Actors and Actresses across Haiti, the United States, Canada, France, Uk, and any other countries in the world.

"Nathalie Dalizien is so talented and she enjoys acting and performing.", said Mr. Werley Nortreus, the Chief Executive Officer of Ceraphin Corporation and Ceraphin Publishing Group.

During an interview with Bon Déjeuner! Radio, or BDR! Live, the journalists have learned that she was born in Port-Au-Prince and her first performance was at the age of 5 years old. The 23 years old actress can write her own Broadway plays and movie scripts as well because she appears in more than 11 short movies/videos that she produced with her acting group called Motivation 509.

Her taste for comedy is strong and she wants to help the Haitian Movie Industry become better for this generation and upcoming generations.

Jean-Gardy Bien-Aimé is her favorite male actor and she will always be available to perform with other actors or actresses. She starts acting since when she was 5 years old and comedy is her favorite movie genre. She can sing as well but singing is not her favorite. In the upcoming years, she hopes to release new movies and new film series as well. She is her own inspiration and her experiences began when she was acting at her school and Church in front of thousands of people.

Nathalie Dalizien has an upcoming film series that she produced with Motivation 509 and the series will be released in all online major stores.





