Acorn TV's MIDSOMER MURDERS Returns With All New Episodes

One of the most popular British series worldwide returns as DCI John Barnaby has his hands full in Midsomer County with four new murders to solve. The beloved long-running British mystery series MIDSOMER MURDERS is returning with its full 21st season on Sunday, December 1, 2019 on Acorn TV. In England's most murderous county, Detective Chief Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and Detective Sergeant Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate the villages' most sinister secrets, regardless if they are on the dance floor or in a doll house. Called a "glorious streaming service...an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's most popular streamer focused on British and international television.

Episode 1: The Point of Balance: Midsomer is buzzing with excitement at the arrival of the annual 'Paramount Dance Extravaganza.' But behind the sequins and smiles are deep running feuds and passions, and when the stakes are high, the desire to win can outweigh just about anything.

Episode 2: The Miniature Murders: The worlds of miniature doll houses and real houses collide when prolific real estate agent Alexander Beauvoisin is murdered in front of a crowd at the unveiling of a new doll house collection at the Midsomer Museum of the Family.

Episode 3: The Sting of Death: The Deddingtons' thriving bee empire has put THE VILLAGE of Granville Norton on the map, but what lengths will they go to ensure they're never dethroned.

Episode 4: With Baited Breath: Fishermen and women flock to THE VILLAGE of Solomon Gorge, desperate to catch a giant fish that is said to lurk in the lake. Their plans are threatened however when hundreds of lycra-clad sporting enthusiasts descend on the area for the Psycho Mud Run.





Related Articles View More TV Stories