Acorn TV Original Detective Series AGATHA RAISIN S3 Debuts On DVD 5/26

Acorn TV features the DVD debut of Acorn TV Original popular comedic mystery, AGATHA RAISIN, Series 3 on May 26, 2020. Emmy and SAG-nominated actress Ashley Jensen (Extras, Catastrophe, Love, Lies & Records) is back in the P.I business as she resumes the comic antics, crafty know-how, and chic fashions of the charismatic sleuth in the quintessentially British village mystery based on the bestselling novels by M.C. Beaton.

Brimming with the show's trademark frolicsome adventures and colorful, eclectic characters, this three-disc DVD set ($39.99, Amazon.com) includes four feature-length mysteries, as well as a bonus disk with locations tour, behind-the-scenes featurette, Q&A, and games with the cast. Series 3 of AGATHA RAISIN previously premiered on Acorn TV in February 2020. Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's most popular and largest streaming service featuring high-quality television from Britain and Beyond.

In Series 3 of this contemporary mystery, Agatha is now an official private investigator and operates her first detective agency, where pressures are high to keep new business flowing. In the Halloween special, AGATHA RAISIN and THE HAUNTED House, Agatha's new agency fails to attract clients, so James (Jamie Glover, Waterloo Road) suggests they investigate THE HAUNTING OF Ivy Hall, a mystery that has baffled locals, historians and ambitious treasure hunters for centuries, as the perfect opportunity to drum up business. In the first episode, AGATHA RAISIN & the Deadly Dance, Agatha investigates a young woman about to get married-however, the case takes an unexpected turn when the would-be-assassin is found dead. In AGATHA RAISIN & the Love from Hell, James (Jamie Glover, Waterloo Road) vanishes after a blazing row with Agatha; leaving behind only a trail of blood and a dead body, everyone is left fearing the worst. Lastly, in Agatha Raisin: As the Pig Turns, Agatha takes a relaxing trip to a traditional winter festival with her team to temporarily relieve her troubles behind, but her plans are quickly derailed when a gruesome discovery leaves all of Carsely fearing for their safety.

Agatha Raisin, Series 3 also features Matt McCooey (Skins) as Detective Constable Bill Wong, Matthew Horne (Gavin and Stacey) as Agatha's former assistant, Roy, Jason Merrells (Emmerdale) as the charming Sir Charles Fraith, Lucy Liemann (Rev) as her friend, Sarah, and Jodie Tyack (Noughts & Crosses) as Agatha's new assistant, Toni.

Street Date: May 26, 2020

SRP: $39.99

DVD 3-Disc Set: 4 feature-length episodes -- Approx. 398 min. -SDH Subtitles - UPC 054961275892

Bonus Disc: Q&A, cast games, locations tour, behind-the-scenes featurette

Coming up on Acorn DVD:

June 2: Acorn TV Original psychological family drama, BLOOD, SERIES 2, starring Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty)

June 30: Acorn TV Original feature film based on the series with Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook), MISS FISHER AND THE CRYPT OF TEARS





