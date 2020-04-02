Acorn TV Launches in the UK on April 29

For the first time, North America's leading streaming service for television from Britain and beyond, AMC Networks' Acorn TV will be available in the UK starting Wednesday, April 29. With more than one million paid subscribers in the U.S., Acorn TV is the ultimate destination for high-quality, world class dramas, mysteries and comedies from around the world without advertising. Acorn TV UK will be available in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Starting April 29, consumers can visit acorn.tv to subscribe and watch Acorn TV online with an extended 30-day free trial for a limited time. The service will also be available on your favorite devices, Roku, Fire TV, Android and Apple mobile and Apple TV and coming soon to Amazon Channels and Apple TV Channels. Acorn TV will add exclusive new programmes every subsequent Monday, and all programmes will include English subtitles. After the free trial, Acorn TV will be £4.99 GPB per month or £49.99 per year.

Matthew Graham, General Manager, Acorn TV, said, "Acorn TV has been phenomenally successful in North America, and we're excited to bring our slate of exceptional programming from around the world to UK viewers. The United Kingdom has a long-standing tradition of producing first-rate dramas and mysteries, so we're thrilled to feature so many popular, award-winning programs in one place like ITV's Foyle's War and BBC's Keeping Faith, as well as introduce UK audiences to the charming, British-produced Acorn TV Original Queens of Mystery. For the last eight years, Acorn TV has curated and produced the very best in global television with a diverse mix of shows from Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Scandinavia with the singular focus of satisfying a rapidly growing fanbase seeking high quality mysteries and dramas. As one of the best values in television, Acorn TV will make an excellent add-on to British consumers' streaming options."

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, the UK-based development division for Acorn TV, said, "We continue to greatly expand our commission and co-production slate and are extremely excited for UK viewers to get the opportunity to see the wonderful QUEENS OF MYSTERY filmed in the beautiful countryside of Kent as well as several other productions later this year, including Irish period mystery series DEAD STILL and New Zealand thriller The Sounds, among many others."

The hugely entertaining, homegrown new Acorn TV Original series QUEENS OF MYSTERY makes its UK premiere. Created and co-written by Julian Unthank (Doc Martin, New Tricks), this mystery series is a contemporary, warm-hearted spin on the classic whodunit and features a stellar line-up of great British acting talent. The series follows a perennially single female detective Matilda (Olivia Vinall, The Woman in White, Apple Tree Yard) and her three crime writing aunts - the motherly Aunt Beth (Sarah Woodward, The Politician's Husband, New Blood), the rebellious Aunt Cat (Julie Graham, Penance, The Bletchley Circle), and the book smart Aunt Jane (Siobhan Redmond, Unforgotten, Between the Lines), who help her solve murder mysteries in the picturesque region of Wildemarsh, as well as give her a helping hand with her love life. But no matter how many cases they are able to crack there's always one mystery that still haunts Matilda, the disappearance of her own mother...a crime she will never stop trying to solve.

Nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Narrator, four-time BAFTA-Award nominee Juliet Stevenson (Riviera, Bend It Like Beckham) narrates the wickedly offbeat murder mystery series which features bold visuals, quirky characters, fast-paced dialogue and darkly comic murders. Trailer: https://youtu.be/ubDHtyoCcl8

Additional Launch Line-up:

· Foyle's War: All nine seasons of the universally adored wartime detective drama starring Michael Kitchen

· Agatha Christie: Star-studded, contemporary adaptations of some of the Queen of Crime's most popular novels with And Then There Were None, Partners in Crime, and The Witness for the Prosecution

· Keeping Faith: record-breaking BBC Wales drama starring Eve Myles (Series 1)

Additionally in April, Acorn TV will feature star-studded ITV drama Girlfriends; New Zealand detective drama Harry starring Sam Neill and Oscar Kightley; The first two series of popular ITV period drama The Bletchley Circle; Scandinavian crime drama Black Widows; BAFTA-award winning BBC drama Accused; ITV crime drama Above Suspicion; charming Australian mystery series Mr. & Mrs. Murder; classic Irish period drama The Irish RM; BBC miniseries The Great Train Robbery; Irish detective drama Jack Taylor starring Iain Glen (Game of Thrones); award-winning Australian drama Deep Water; the complete Australian crime drama East West 101; all five series of ITV popular cop drama The Commander; Australian comedy Sando; BBC miniseries The Last Enemy starring Benedict Cumberbatch; Irish legal drama Striking Out starring Amy Huberman; ITV drama The Level; Australian thriller Winter/The Killing Field starring Rebecca Gibney; along with dozens of classic television programmes featuring stars such as Brenda Blethyn, David Tennant, John Hannah, Stephen Fry, David Morrissey, James Purefoy, Robson Green, Toby Stephens, Jemma Redgrave, Brenda Fricker, Lennie James, Olivia Colman, Matthew Rhys, and Martin Clunes. Acorn TV will add exclusive new programmes every Monday.

The Acorn TV brand successfully curates and distributes best-selling dramas, mysteries and other genres from around the world with a special focus on British television. From broadcast to streaming, DVD to digital, Acorn effectively distributes content in all formats across all distribution channels. Acorn's international distribution arm is London-based Acorn Media International led by Managing Director Stuart Shaw.





Related Articles View More TV Stories