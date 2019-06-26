Acorn TV Expands Distribution with Apple TV Channels, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Canada and Android TV

Acorn TV, North America's largest and most popular streaming service for British and international television, has greatly expanded its distribution channels in the last month, including increased availability on Apple TV channels in the Apple TV app, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video Channels in Canada, and Android TV.

Mike Pears, President of U.S. Distribution for RLJ Entertainment and Acorn TV, notes, "Acorn TV is now available in more ways than ever before so customers can watch its addictive international mysteries and dramas on whatever device or platform they prefer. With millions of drama and mystery fans worldwide, we're thrilled to work with these key distribution partners to continue to evolve the service and expands its distribution in NORTH AMERICA as well as worldwide."

Distribution Expansion:

' Apple TV app - Customers in the U.S. and Canada can now subscribe to Acorn TV directly in the all-new Apple TV app among its Apple TV channels offerings. Apple's announcement

' The Roku Channel - Acorn TV is now available for purchase directly through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. Roku? Blog post

' Amazon Prime Video Channels for Canada - Besides being available via Acorn.TV in Canada, Acorn TV will soon be available as an add-on subscription service through Prime Video Channels in Canada as well. Acorn TV is already available in the U.S. and is among its most popular add-on services. Amazon's announcement

' Android TV - Acorn TV is now available as an app on Android TV Smart TV's and digital media players.

In addition, Acorn TV remains available through Acorn.TV as well as Chromecast, Comcast/Xfinity, and apps on the App Store, Android Google Play, Roku and Amazon FireTV. Later this summer Acorn TV will also be available as an app on Vizio smart TV's.

Acorn TV continues to feature exclusive Acorn TV Originals, including commissioning AGATHA RAISIN, Series 2 (Trailer) and Series 3 starring Ashley Jensen; the straight-to-series order of British detective drama LONDON KILLS called a "superb British crime series" by the Los Angeles Times (Trailer); and fun British mystery QUEENS OF MYSTERY called "A surefire crowd-pleaser" by Los Angeles Times (Trailer). Other Acorn TV Originals include the U.S. premiere of ITV's highest rated drama in the past five years with true crime drama MANHUNT starring Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) and called "tremendously satisfying" by The New York Times (Trailer); new 1960s-set spin-off mystery series MS FISHER'S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES (Trailer); gripping Irish drama BLOOD; and Aussie detective drama MYSTERY ROAD starring Judy Davis. Acorn TV also licensed and premiered UK's highest rated show of 2019 and from the creator of Bodyguard with the return of BBC One's LINE OF DUTY, Season 5 (Trailer).

Additionally, Acorn TV offers several smash hit series readily available to binge, including addictive Aussie period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME (Trailer); Paul Abbott's outrageous police drama NO OFFENCE; smash hit dramedy DOC MARTIN; Aussie conspiracy thriller JACK IRISH starring Guy Pearce; charming medical drama THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL; British drama DELICIOUS centered on food, love and betrayal; Aussie medical dramedy THE HEART GUY; as well as long-running mysteries GEORGE GENTLY, FOYLE'S WAR, and MURDOCH MYSTERIES.

Coming up, Acorn TV features the exclusive U.S. Premiere of Swedish dramedy THE SIMPLE HEIST, Series 2 (Mon., July 1); and a new season of acclaimed British crime drama LONDON KILLS, Series 2 (Mon., July 15).









