Academy Award Nominee Jason Hall To Direct Upcoming 101 Studios Film UNSTOPPABLE

101 Studios and Seven Bucks Productions announced today that Academy Award® nominee Jason Hall (American Sniper, Thank You For Your Service) will write and direct the upcoming film Unstoppable, based on the inspiring true-life story of sports hero Anthony Robles.

The drama follows Robles, who was born with only one leg to a young mother of sixteen. Together, they overcame poverty and unending personal obstacles to see Anthony triumph in becoming a three-time All-American, 2011 NCAA National Champion, and a National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee.

"I grew up wrestling, and I remember tuning into the 2011 NCAA wrestling finals and getting goosebumps as I watched this kid vault out of the tunnel on crutches, toss them down, take the mat and dismantle the reigning national champ" said Jason Hall. "As miraculous an achievement as that was, the personal obstacles he faced off-the-mat were even more challenging. This is a tale of determination, perseverance and sacrifice and I'm honored to be telling the Robles' story at a time when the world is so desperately in need of real heroes."

In his filmmaking, Hall seamlessly blends incisive social commentary with emphatically human stories turning real people and challenging issues into gripping, entertaining cinema.â€¯ These elements are apparent in all of Hall's films. Prior to Unstoppable, Hall wrote and executive produced American Sniper, starring Bradley Cooper. The film, directed by Clint Eastwood, earned six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Hall. Following American Sniper, Hall made his directorial debut with the film Thank You for Your Service, starring Miles Teller and produced by Steven Spielberg.

"Jason Hall has a magnificent reputation as both a screenwriter and director and I couldn't be more excited to work with him on Unstoppable," said Anthony Robles. "His films are about perseverance, resilience, and overcoming adversity, which are all pillars of my story as well. There couldn't be a better choice of director than Jason."

David Glasser, 101 Studios echoes Robles' sentiment: "At 101 Studios, the core of our company is about telling stories that ignite a cultural conversation--and that is precisely what Jason does best. He tells true stories about tenacity and determination. Anthony's tenacity and determination are unparalleled and we look forward to Jason telling this story to audiences worldwide."

Unstoppable will be produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, Andy Fraser for A Really Good Home Pictures, David Crockett for Coonskin Cap Productions, and Gary Lewis. The film will be executive produced by David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.

The latest draft of the script was written by John Hindman, based on Robles' memoir Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion, published in 2012 by Penguin imprint Gotham Books.

Jason Hall is repped by Darren Trattner and UTA/Michael Sheresky, Ramses Ishak, Tracey Jacobs and Jeremy Zimmer. Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin represented 101 Studios in the deal.





