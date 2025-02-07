Academy Award Nominee FLOW Sets Max Streaming Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sideshow and Janus Films’ two time Academy Award® nominated film Flow will make its streaming debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. next Friday, February 14. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, February 15 at 6:30 P.M. ET.

A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat IN SEARCH OF dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet.

From the boundless imagination of the award-winning filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis (“Away”) comes a thrilling animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community. Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, Flow is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart.

Flow is one of the most acclaimed films of the year. It is nominated for 2 Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best International Feature (Latvia). The film won the Golden Globe, European Film Award, National Board of Review, New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Films Critics Association awards for Best Animated Feature.

It is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best International Feature at the Critics Choice Association, Best International Feature at the INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS and also for 3 Annie Awards, PGA Award, ACE Eddie and Arts Directors Guild Award.

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis. Written by Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza. Produced by Matīss Kaža, Gints Zilbalodis, Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman. Watch the trailer below.

Comments