AWAKE SURGERY Limited Series to Debut on TLC
The new series will debut on December 14.
TLC has announced a new limited series, Awake Surgery. The new series will debut on December 14. Check out the release schedule below!
If you want surgery and DON'T qualify for general anesthesia, or just have fears about general anesthesia, there's one doctor you can rely on and that's Dr. Meegan Gruber. Dr. Gruber has been a practicing board certified plastic surgeon for 20 years.
She's developed her own techniques for numbing, calming, and treating patients from all walks of life in order to perform life changing surgeries...all while the patients are completely awake. From patients who just want facelifts to look a little younger to people who need larger surgeries so they can function in their normal lives, Dr. Gruber can do it all.
Some patients request mirrors to watch, some order take-out while still on the table, and some video call their loved ones to keep them up to date. One thing is for sure...anything can happen. With the help of her surgical staff, watch up close as Dr. Gruber cuts, scrapes and laughs with her patients while they are wide awake during surgery.
Awake Surgery Episode Release Dates
Wednesday, December 14 at 10pm ET/PT
Thursday, December 15 at 10pm ET/PT
Wednesday, December 21 at 10pm ET/PT
From This Author - Michael Major
November 30, 2022
Soul-baring songstress Bailey has released a reimagined version of “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Bailey selected the classic holiday hit, originally written by Frank Pooler about a love interest he had at the time, before being given to The Carpenters to record, because it has always been one of her father’s favorite seasonal songs.
aldrch & aldn Collab On New Single 'biteback'
November 30, 2022
NYC-based alt mainstays aldrch and aldn have unveiled their new track and music video - “biteback” - a collaboration brimming with sonic warps, catchy hooks and forward-facing edge. 'biteback” bursts into a potent intro with swelling dark synths, punched by a dynamic chorus that gives way to a satisfying bassline and pounding alt-rock drums.
abracadabra Releases New Single 'talk talk'
November 30, 2022
abracadabra is once again lampooning the pitfalls of modernity and technological “progress,” which their proximity to silicon valley makes too hard to ignore. On “talk talk”, a breezy and undeniably dance-able number, the band again calls out the phonies of the world and the sadness of their inability to see beyond their screens.
DJ Khaled's Ultimate 2022 MegaMix in Spatial Audio Available on Apple Music
November 30, 2022
Look back at all of the From Apple Music With Love gifts this year, and hear Khaled’s MegaMix now, which includes smashes from Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Beyoncé—plus a couple of Khaled’s own highlights from 2022. Listen to the single now!
Song List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
November 30, 2022
The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season. Carly Pearce hosts and performs (“Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With The Bag”) during the festive special.