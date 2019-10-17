AVENGERS: ENDGAME, Pharrell to be Honored at the HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS

The HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS announced today that the critically acclaimed worldwide phenomenon, "Avengers: Endgame," the all-time highest-grossing film in history, will receive the "Hollywood Blockbuster Award," presented to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso at the 23rd Annual "Hollywood Film Awards." Additionally, award-winning musical artist and producer Pharrell Williams will be honored at the ceremony with the "Hollywood Song Award" for his song "Letter To My Godfather," from the Clarence Avant documentary "The Black Godfather." Actor and comedian Rob Riggle will host the "Hollywood Film Awards," which will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.



Avengers: Endgame - The epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga that became a critically acclaimed worldwide phenomenon, this dramatic showdown pits the Avengers against the universe's most powerful villain, Thanos. After devastating events wiped out half the world's population and fractured their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward. But they must come together to restore order and harmony in the universe and bring their loved ones back. Featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana and Evangeline Lilly, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.



Kevin Feige has been the driving creative force behind several billion-dollar franchises and an unprecedented number of blockbuster feature films, all connected to create the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his current role as producer and president of Marvel Studios, Feige is a hands-on producer and oversees Marvel Studios' feature film productions, whose 23 films released have all opened No. 1 at the box office and collectively grossed over $21 billion worldwide. Eight of the MCU films have crossed the $1 billion threshold at the global box office. This May, Marvel Studios' critically acclaimed "Avengers: Endgame" broke records on its way to becoming the highest grossing worldwide release of all time after 89 days in theaters. To date, Avengers: Endgame has garnered over $2.795 billion at the worldwide box office and was the fastest film in cinematic history to reach $2 billion, which it did within 11 days of release. The film also had the highest opening weekend of all time with over $1.2 million.



A native of Buenos Aires, Victoria Alonso serves as EVP of Production for Marvel Studios and as an executive producer of all Marvel films which have amassed over $20 billion worldwide including "Avengers: Endgame," "Captain America," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Thor," "Black Panther," and the female-led "Captain Marvel" as well as upcoming storylines around major strong female characters such as "Black Widow." Alonso began her career in visual effects & production - from PA to VFX Producer and eventually joining Marvel as EVP of visual effects and post production. Alonso was named one of People en Español Magazine's top "Poderosa" Most Influential Hispanic Women in 2019. She was also listed as one of The Hollywood Reporter's 2017/2018 Women in Entertainment Power 100 and was the 2015 honoree for the Muse Award for Outstanding Vision and Achievement. She was the first woman to be presented with the Harold Lloyd Award from the Advanced Imaging Society, and the first woman to receive the Visionary Award at the 15th Annual VES Awards.



Pharrell Williams is a visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. He has been a creative force in the music industry and beyond for more than two decades.



Over the years, Pharrell has been honored with 13 Grammy Awards, including 2004's, 2014's and 2019's Producer of the Year, and ASCAP's prestigious Golden Note Award in 2012. In 2017, he received an Academy Award nomination for co-producing Best Picture-nominated "Hidden Figures" (2016), as well as a Golden Globe nomination for co-scoring the film. In 2014, his original song "Happy," featured in "Despicable Me 2," also received an Academy Award nomination.



In 2008, Pharrell founded From One Hand To AnOTHER (FOHTA), a foundation that provides over 1,700 children across the US with summer camps focused on S.T.E.A.M.M. - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics and Motivation. Serving predominantly at-risk and low-income elementary, middle and high school students. In the spring of 2020, Pharrell will launch YELLOW, an organization that will focus on "evening the odds" for every student to have access to a first-rate education.



In 2019, Pharrell launched the first ever SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day music festival and cultural experience on the beach in his hometown of Virginia Beach. The festival's mission was to unite the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of Virginia Beach. It was an opportunity to bring the best of what Pharrell has encountered around the world back to his hometown. The weekend celebrated opportunity and the chance to empower everyone from the youth to the small business owners.



Most recently, Williams released "Letter To My Godfather," an original song for Netflix's "Black Godfather" about the legendary music executive, Clarence Avant. Williams also produced five songs on the soundtrack for Disney's 2019 remake of "The Lion King" including, "I Just Can't Wait To Be King," "Hakuna Matata," "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" and "Mbube."



"Avengers: Endgame," Feige, Alonso and Williams join previously announced honorees: Shia LaBeouf will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award," Taron Egerton will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actor Award," Cynthia Erivo will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actress Award," Olivia Wilde will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award," Bong Joon Ho will receive the "Hollywood Filmmaker Award," Emma Tillinger Koskoff will receive the "Hollywood Producer Award," James Mangold will receive the "Hollywood Director Award," Anthony McCarten will receive the "Hollywood Screenwriter Award," "Toy Story 4" will receive the "Hollywood Animation Award," Mihai Malaimare Jr. will receive the "Hollywood Cinematography Award" for "Jojo Rabbit," Randy Newman will receive the "Hollywood Film Composer Award" for "Marriage Story," Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland will receive the "Hollywood Editor Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Pablo Helman will receive the "Hollywood Visual Effects Award" for "The Irishman," Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow will receive the "Hollywood Sound Award" for "Ford v Ferrari," Anna Mary Scott Robbins will receive the "Hollywood Costume Design Award" for "Downton Abbey," Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower will receive the "Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award" for "Rocketman" and Ra Vincent will receive the "Hollywood Production Design Award" for "Jojo Rabbit."



