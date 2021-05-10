ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is going back on the road in 2021 to film all-new episodes in its continuing quest to discover America's next hidden treasure! With a focus on health and safety, a modified production process this year features invitation-only filming on closed sets. Fans can apply to win an invitation to a ROADSHOW filming location through the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2021 Appraisal Contest.

"Planning our next season, we faced what to do as one of television's largest traveling shows, whose core premise requires in-person examinations of objects brought by thousands of people in a single day - while navigating the continuing conditions of the pandemic," said executive producer Marsha Bemko. "As producers we met the moment by revising the process to put ROADSHOW back on the road."

Beginning in August, the 18-time EmmyÂ® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW will visit five locations in 2021 to film invited guests and their treasured items for ROADSHOW's Season 26.



All production for ROADSHOW's 26th season will follow ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's COVID-19 protocols and will be on closed sets, accessible only to ROADSHOW production teams and pre-selected invited guests and appraisers. ROADSHOW will record scheduled appraisals in small, independent groups, keeping contact to a minimum and distance as much as is possible. Importantly, most filming will take place outdoors. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW will not be appraising any other items.



Invited guests will be selected based on submission of their personal treasure and story entered for their chosen filming location for the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2021 Appraisal Contest. Entries that wow ROADSHOW producers will be selected to win an invitation to one of the five production locations. Entry DEADLINE is June 7, 2021. No purchase necessary. Entrants agree to official rules at https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/rules/. Winners selected at producer's discretion. Restrictions apply. Prize has no monetary value and does not include transportation. Must be 18 or older or have parent's permission to enter, must be U.S. resident, must be available to attend with item. Void where prohibited.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's 2021 filming schedule*:

August 10 - Wadsworth Mansion, Middletown, CT

September 1 - Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, NH

September 14 - Hempstead House at the Sands Point Preserve, Long Island, NY

September 28 - Colonial Williamsburg, Williamsburg, VA

October 6 - Grounds For Sculpture, Hamilton, NJ

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, produced by GBH, airs Mondays at 8/7C PM and is the most-watched ongoing PBS series. In 2021 ROADSHOW is seen by around 6 million viewers each week.

* ANTIQUES ROADSHOW reserves the right to change production locations prior to award of prize.