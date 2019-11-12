ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Announces 2020 Production Tour

From the home to a revolutionary tea party to America's own COUNTRY MUSIC capital, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, PBS's highest-rated ongoing series, releases its 2020 production tour.

"We can't wait to go back on the road to tape our 25th season," said ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. "We'll be continuing our search for America's hidden treasures while hosting events in locations that are treasures in their own right making this anniversary season even more special!"

City locations and dates are announced below. Distinctive venues in each city will be revealed closer to the event date.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2020 Production Tour:

April 28 Williamsburg, Virginia

May 12 Nashville, Tennessee

May 25 Boston, Massachusetts

June 9 Estes Park, Colorado

June 16 Santa Fe, New Mexico

Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2020 Tour ticket entry submission process opens Tuesday, November 12. To enter the random drawing for free tickets to a 2020 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.

Deadline for entries is Monday, February 19, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

And new this year, a small number of tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram and Twitter. Social media entry submissions will be accepted for one month, with a deadline of December 11, 2019 at 11:59pm PT. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2020 Tour Complete Rules page.

At each appraisal event, around 3,000 ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.

From each of the 2020 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 17-time Emmy® Award nominated production's 25th broadcast season, to air in 2021. Produced by WGBH Boston, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is seen by up to 8 million viewers each week, airing Mondays at 8/7c PM on PBS.





