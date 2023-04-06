Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on Digital April 18 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 16.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Look out for the little guy! Ant-Man is back with the whole family, in their biggest adventure yet! Join Scott, Hope, Hank, Janet and Cassie as they take audiences deeper than ever before into the Quantum Realm - and face off against the all-powerful Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on Digital April 18 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 16. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel and audio commentary by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.

Film Synopsis

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), THE FAMILY finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Bonus Features

Gag Reel

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Audio Commentary

Watch the film with audio commentary by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.
Featurettes

All in THE FAMILY - Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss the complex layers and secrets - yet incredibly strong bond of this heroic family.
Formidable Foes - Discover how Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray and Corey Stoll bring gravitas to the villains of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Learn more about how Kang brings a Thanos-level threat to this adventure and the larger MCU.
Deleted Scenes

Drink The Ooze - Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze.
I Have Holes - Veb expresses great excitement when he discovers he finally has holes.

Watch the new trailer here:






