ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL is Most-Viewed Title on Netflix This Week

Viewers sought to unveil the truth as Anatomy of a Scandal made its way to #1 on the English TV List. With 75.56M hours, it was the most viewed Netflix title this week. The limited series, starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, also appeared in the Top 10 in 89 countries.

Bridgerton Season 2 continued to be THE TALK of the Ton', coming in second with 46.13M hours viewed. Season 2 has officially cemented its place as the #1 English TV series on Netflix. One month after its premiere on Netflix, the SECRETS OF Lady Whistledown have amassed a whopping 656.16M hours viewed.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, brought fans together (or tore them apart) with 29.01M hours viewed. Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (37.46M hours viewed) and Selling Sunset Season 5 (28.36M hours viewed) debuted on the list this week. Additionally, coming-of-age series Heartstopper, created by newcomer Alice Oseman, had 14.55M hours viewed.

In its second week, thriller Choose or Die led the English Films list with 15.26M hours viewed. Starring Asa Butterfield, the 80's-influenced horror was in the Top 10 in 90 countries. Love story The In Between* was #2 with 13.35M hours viewed. Viewers took a trip back to the late 90's and early 2000's with White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. The documentary story on the complex history of the iconic brand debuted at #3 with 9.92M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 29 countries.

Colombian thriller The Marked Heart debuted at #1 on the non-English TV list with 68.04M hours viewed. Already a fan favorite, the series was also in the Top 10 in 68 countries. Elite held onto the #2 spot with 29.49M hours viewed.

Taking place in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea was Yakamoz S-245, which had 22.06M hours viewed. Starring Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, the Turkish seven-part series was in the Top 10 in 35 countries. Based on the book of the same name by Harlan Coben, Polish limited series Hold Tight had 17.32M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 12 countries.

Polish films Taming of the Shrewd and Furioza held the top two spots with 9.33M hours viewed and 6.15M hours viewed, respectively. Italian drama The Turning Point took viewers on an unexpected journey with 2.81M hours viewed.