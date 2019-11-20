AMERICA'S TOP DOG Airs Jan. 8

In each one-hour episode of "America's Top Dog," four police K9 teams, including fan-favorites from the hit series "Live PD," and one civilian team will face off for the title of "Top Dog" in three rounds of high velocity, furry competition. The skilled teams will be tested on their speed, agility, scenting ability, and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks on one of the biggest and toughest K9 obstacle courses ever assembled - designed by experts to mimic real-life challenges that these furry heroes face every day on the beat. Teams will navigate a complex maze to locate scented items and apprehend a suspect in a bite suit with a takedown, among a variety of other challenges. Each week's winning team will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice. In the final week of competition, top competitors will return to the finale course to battle for the title of "America's Top Dog" and an additional $25,000 cash prize.

Series host Curt Menefee is an award-winning veteran studio and game broadcaster who currently co-hosts "Fox NFL Sunday" in addition to wrap-up show "The OT." Alongside Menefee, expert trainer Nick White is both a former US Marine and member of the Secret Service with years of experience working with K9s as the owner of a dog training company with locations across the country. Menefee and White watch the action unfold on the course each week and provide in-depth explanation on the competition rounds. Jamie Little is a seasoned motor sports reporter covering the pit road for FOX NASCAR, as well as an animal rescue ambassador who served as a reporter at the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Little acts as sideline reporter on the course speaking with the teams as they make their way through the competition.

