AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Season 15 Auditions Re-Open Online

While America is safely home social distancing, we wanted to share some exciting news. America's Got Talent is once again taking online auditions for the upcoming Season 15!

For performers that wanted to audition but didn't, now is their chance to send in a video of their unique act. Or if while they have been home spending the days with their family in isolation, they discovered some hidden talents, there's no time like the present to take their performance to the country's largest stage. So hopefully all the extra rehearsals at home have paid off and in line with current isolation rules, we encourage acts of any age, any talent to submit their audition video online for a chance to be a part of America's #1 show of the summer! If you have already submitted an online video and have not yet performed in front of the program judges, you will be eligible to be considered for Season 15.

Joining us at the judges' desk this season is Got Talent creator Simon Cowell, 11-year AGT veteran/comedian Howie Mandel, and we also welcome back international fashion icon Heidi Klum. For the first time, we will also introduce to the AGT judges' panel, award winning actress and global superstar Sofia Vergara. In addition, fan-favorite and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews once again graces the stage as host!

The country's most talented acts can simply visit www.AGTAuditions.com to submit a video of their talent.

For more information, please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/agt and the official press website at https://www.nbcumv.com. Safety remains a primary concern for AGT so please be sure to follow all of your current local government regulations and restrictions, if any, relating to the virus disease, virus, when preparing and submitting any audition materials.





