AMERICAN IDOL Fan Favorites to Get Second Chance at 2019 AMAS

The nation-wide audition tour for the upcoming season of "American Idol" may be complete, but the group of budding superstars heading to Hollywood is about to get bigger. The series that sparked the evolution of the singing competition genre is teaming up with the "2019 American Music Awards®" for an epic opportunity that will allow America to vote a former fan-favorite contestant through to Hollywood ahead of the upcoming premiere on ABC. The "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

As a part of the upcoming contest, three fan-favorite artists from past seasons of ABC's "American Idol" will sing their hearts out in a recorded audition piece from Los Angeles' iconic Whiskey a Go Go. Their performances will then be shown during the broadcast of the "2019 American Music Awards," after which viewers will have the opportunity to vote their favorite singer through to Hollywood by visiting www.americanidol.com/vote. Voting will remain open through Monday, Nov. 25, at 1:00 p.m. EST. The three featured young singers will be revealed tonight, Nov. 18, during the broadcast of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and the winner will be announced live on the show's epic finale, airing Nov. 25 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

In its most recent season on ABC, "American Idol" dominated Sunday nights, ranking as the No. 1 entertainment broadcast program in Adults 18-49 and the most-watched show overall in its time slot, in addition to being Sunday's No. 1 most-social show. With untapped talent still waiting to be discovered, the star-making series is set to return with an all-new season in February 2020. Returning to the iconic "American Idol" judge's desk are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host, and multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return as in-house mentor.

"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.





