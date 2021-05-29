Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark Will No Longer Require Masks For Fully Vaccinated People

All employees at AMC, Regal and Cinemark locations will still be required to wear a mask.

May. 29, 2021  
AMC, Regal, and Cinemark Will No Longer Require Masks For Fully Vaccinated People

Large movie theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark, will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face masks in the theaters, Variety reports.

In line with the new CDC guidelines, masks will be optional for those who have been fully vaccinated, and "strongly encouraged" for all others. For non-vaccinated customers, masks can be removed when eating and drinking. All employees at AMC, Regal and Cinemark locations will still be required to wear a mask.

The cinemas will still be enforcing other safety measures, including social distancing and reduced capacity, as well as enhanced sanitization protocols, at this time.

Read more on Variety.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Check Out an All New Teaser For the DEXTER Reboot Photo

VIDEO: Check Out an All New Teaser For the DEXTER Reboot

VIDEO: Emma Stone Recites Steve Martins Monologue From PLANES, TRAINS, & AUTOMOBILES Photo

VIDEO: Emma Stone Recites Steve Martin's Monologue From PLANES, TRAINS, & AUTOMOBILES

VIDEO: Watch Tom Hiddleston in an All New Trailer For Marvels LOKI Photo

VIDEO: Watch Tom Hiddleston in an All New Trailer For Marvel's LOKI

Supernatural Thriller LAZARUS Out Now On Digital Platforms Photo

Supernatural Thriller LAZARUS Out Now On Digital Platforms


More Hot Stories For You

  • Stable Choir Announces Chamber Concert at Teatro Colon on June 6
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • The Stable Choir Will Perform a Christmas Concert at Teatro Colon
  • Ballet Estable Del Teatro Colón Performs Funciones Y Disponibilidad De Entradas