AMC, Regal, and Cinemark Will No Longer Require Masks For Fully Vaccinated People

Large movie theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark, will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face masks in the theaters, Variety reports.

In line with the new CDC guidelines, masks will be optional for those who have been fully vaccinated, and "strongly encouraged" for all others. For non-vaccinated customers, masks can be removed when eating and drinking. All employees at AMC, Regal and Cinemark locations will still be required to wear a mask.

The cinemas will still be enforcing other safety measures, including social distancing and reduced capacity, as well as enhanced sanitization protocols, at this time.

