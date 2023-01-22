Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALIENS ABDUCTED MY PARENTS AND NOW I FEEL KINDA LEFT OUT Premieres at Sundance Film Festival

The film is directed by Jake Van Wagoner and written by Austin Everett.

Jan. 22, 2023  

ALIENS ABDUCTED MY PARENTS AND NOW I FEEL KINDA LEFT OUT had its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City this weekend.

The film stars Emma Tremblay, Jacob Buster, Kenneth Cummins with Will Forte and Elizabeth Mitchell and is directed by Jake Van Wagoner and written by Austin Everett.

Itsy Levan is devastated by her parents' decision to leave the city and buy a FIXER UPPER in the middle of nowhere. Her life seems over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor CalvinKipler. Calvin has spent most of his life awaiting the next arrival of Jesper's Comet- partly because of his obsession with Astronomy, but mostly because the last time it came, ALIENS ABDUCTED HIS PARENTS! This year he is going to be ready for its return so he can finally get them back. Itsy sees this as a chance to help her get into a NYC journalism program and decides to help him, however crazy his plan seems. They end up discovering much more than what is on the other end of the comet's tail.

