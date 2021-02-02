ALICE FADES AWAY Will Be Released Feb. 16

1091 Pictures is thrilled to announce that ALICE FADES AWAY, written and directed by Ryan Bliss and starring Ashley Shelton, William Sadler, Paxton Singleton and Blanche Baker, will be available to purchase or rent in the USA and Canada starting on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

Logline: A troubled woman in 1950s New England stumbles upon an isolated farmhouse and is taken in by its idealistic residents -until a murderous figure from her past arrives.

On the run, Alice Sullivan takes refuge on her uncle's farm, now home to WWII survivors suffering from PTSD. She is taken in by its residents until Holden, a murderous figure from her past, arrives. His mission; return Alice's son, Logan to his grandfather, the wealthy patriarch of the dangerous Sullivan family. Alice's disturbed nature and increasing paranoia force the residents of the farm to make a decision; fight to protect her or give her over to Holden despite his increasingly violent and unpredictable ways.

ALICE FADES AWAY is a Ryan Bliss Films and Starpilot Productions film produced by Anthony Ambrosino and Ryan Bliss, with cinematography by David Bouley, editing by James Codoyannis, Ryan Bliss and Jim Kelly, and original music by Christopher French.

Bliss said of his debut feature film, "Alice Fades Away is a progressive take on a classic tale. It is about patriarchy, legacy and death but more importantly it's about perseverance and strength in the face of fear and power by someone who's not allowed to have her own identity."

ALICE FADES AWAY premieres on iTunes/AppleTV, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, Vudu, FandangoNOW, Cable VOD platforms and more on February 16, 2021.

Watch the trailer here: