Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food Network

ALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food Network

Alex vs. America kicks off its season on Sunday, April 16th at 8pm ET/PTV, followed by Supermarket Stakeout premiere on Tuesday, April 25th at 9pm ET/PT.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli's hit primetime series Alex vs. America and SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT return to Food Network with brand-new seasons this spring. Alex vs. America kicks off its season on Sunday, April 16th at 8pm ET/PT with Alex competing against three elite James Beard award-winning chefs, followed by SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT premiere on Tuesday, April 25th at 9pm ET/PT.

In Alex vs. America, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary superstars at the same time over two rounds. The competitors hail from across the United States but share the same mastery of a culinary genre, one that they have spent endless hours in their own kitchens perfecting and which will be tested in an effort to take down Alex. At the start of each battle, host Eric Adjepong presents Alex and the competitors with the culinary theme for their dishes.

In the first round, the competitors can work together to select ingredients and even decide how much time goes on the clock. Each dish undergoes a blind tasting from two judges well-versed in the episodic theme, with only the top three chefs advancing to the next round and the least successful challenger sent home - even if it is Alex. The chef who wins the first round earns the right to select all the variables for the second culinary challenge, with the remaining chefs' final plates determining who comes out on top, winning bragging rights and a cash prize.

Set in pop-up kitchens outside local supermarkets, each SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT episode begins with host Alex Guarnaschelli giving four contestants $500 apiece - their whole budget to buy ingredients for the three-round cooking competition. In round one, the chefs can purchase ingredients only by blindly ambushing unsuspecting customers outside the store and negotiating for their grocery bags without knowing the contents.

In round two, competitors can only purchase groceries from a single shopper, but may look through the bags before negotiating the price. In the final round, competitors may purchase five ingredients total, but can approach as many shoppers as it takes to get what they need. After each themed cooking round, the least successful chef is eliminated, leaving two competitors going head-to-head in the final round, vying for a cash prize.

Fans can get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how Alex prepared for Alex vs. America at FoodNetwork.com/AlexVsAmerica. Plus, follow along with the cooking battles on social media, check out exclusive content with Eric, and get a tour of the set using #AlexVsAmerica. Viewers can also head to Food Network's social pages to get Alex's best tips for using go-to ingredients like eggs, onions and lettuce, plus her thoughts on chefs' strategies for competing on Supermarket Stakeout. Fans can join the conversation online by following #SupermarketStakeout and visiting FoodNetwork.com/SupermarketStakeout.

Alex vs America is produced by Knuckle Sandwich Productions and Lando Entertainment. SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT is produced by Triage Entertainment.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerina & More to Perform on the CMTs Photo
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerina & More to Perform on the CMTs
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are the first round of superstars added to the lineup, joining previously announced performers Carrie Underwood and co-host Kane Brown & wife Katelyn Brown at the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS.
THE ARTIFICE GIRL Starring Lance Henriksen Lands Acquisition Photo
THE ARTIFICE GIRL Starring Lance Henriksen Lands Acquisition
It was announced that XYZ Films has acquired North American rights to Franklin Ritch’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film THE ARTIFICE GIRL, following its US premiere at South by Southwest Film Festival. The film stars Tatum Matthews (THE WALTONS: HOMECOMING), Lance Henriksen (ALIENS), Sinda Nichols, David Girard, and Ritch.
HGTV Greenlights WHATS WRONG WITH THAT HOUSE? Series Photo
HGTV Greenlights WHAT'S WRONG WITH THAT HOUSE? Series
HGTV has picked up What’s Wrong With That House?, a new series featuring popular Home Inspector Joe stars Joe Mazza and his go-to designer Noel Gatts. During the eight-episode series, Joe, a licensed home inspector with more than 20 years of construction experience, will help clients uncover and repair any hidden issues in their homes.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
share