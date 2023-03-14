ALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food Network

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli's hit primetime series Alex vs. America and SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT return to Food Network with brand-new seasons this spring. Alex vs. America kicks off its season on Sunday, April 16th at 8pm ET/PT with Alex competing against three elite James Beard award-winning chefs, followed by SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT premiere on Tuesday, April 25th at 9pm ET/PT.

In Alex vs. America, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary superstars at the same time over two rounds. The competitors hail from across the United States but share the same mastery of a culinary genre, one that they have spent endless hours in their own kitchens perfecting and which will be tested in an effort to take down Alex. At the start of each battle, host Eric Adjepong presents Alex and the competitors with the culinary theme for their dishes.

In the first round, the competitors can work together to select ingredients and even decide how much time goes on the clock. Each dish undergoes a blind tasting from two judges well-versed in the episodic theme, with only the top three chefs advancing to the next round and the least successful challenger sent home - even if it is Alex. The chef who wins the first round earns the right to select all the variables for the second culinary challenge, with the remaining chefs' final plates determining who comes out on top, winning bragging rights and a cash prize.

Set in pop-up kitchens outside local supermarkets, each SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT episode begins with host Alex Guarnaschelli giving four contestants $500 apiece - their whole budget to buy ingredients for the three-round cooking competition. In round one, the chefs can purchase ingredients only by blindly ambushing unsuspecting customers outside the store and negotiating for their grocery bags without knowing the contents.

In round two, competitors can only purchase groceries from a single shopper, but may look through the bags before negotiating the price. In the final round, competitors may purchase five ingredients total, but can approach as many shoppers as it takes to get what they need. After each themed cooking round, the least successful chef is eliminated, leaving two competitors going head-to-head in the final round, vying for a cash prize.

Alex vs America is produced by Knuckle Sandwich Productions and Lando Entertainment. SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT is produced by Triage Entertainment.