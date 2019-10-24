ALADDIN and THE LION KING to Release Limited 'Legacy' 16-Bit Cartridges

After releasing live-action remakes of "Aladdin" and"The Lion King" earlier this year, Nighthawk Interactive and iam8bit are bringing back the classic Disney games.

According to Engadget, the limited "Legacy" cartridges for "Aladdin" on the Genesis/Mega Drive, and "Lion King" on SNES will be availabke for pre-order on Oct. 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. Eastern on iam8bit.

Each units costs $100 and won't ship until 2020. Only 4,500 units will be available for each game.

Nintendo will also release a physical Retro Edition of "Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and Lion King" for the Switch, with pre-order also onOct. 24, only through Best Buy. This version costs $50 and is officially out on Dec. 10.

(Photo courtesy of Nighthawk Interactive/iam8bit)





