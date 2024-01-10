AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances

Tickets for the performances are on sale now.

Jan. 10, 2024

America's Got Talent runner up and trailblazing magician Anna DeGuzman brings her original show Queen of Cards to Mastercard Midnight Theatre. From sleight of hand to mentalism to illusions, Anna invites you to see the magic brought from your screens to your seats. Performances are Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26. Tickets are on sale here.

Hailed by The New York Times as “one of the few” women shaping the future of magic, Anna DeGuzman is leading a new generation of performers. At just 25, she is one of the world's premier female masters of 'cardistry' — and a viral star whose talent and charm have brought her to the global stage. She was recently named Runner Up on America's Got Talent Season 18 (2023), the first-ever female magician to make the finale.

Mixing playful banter with skill for pulling off the impossible, Anna is a modern star weaving magic through pop culture — surprising Lil Uzi Vert with magic for GQ, and wowing celebrities at your favorite nightlife venues from LA to Miami.

With over 725K followers on TikTok and videos that have been viewed over 57M times, Anna invites us on her exciting adventures in entertainment, fashion, and travel, through humor, hot takes, and personal anecdotes. An advocate for women's stories and the power of pursuing your wildest dreams, Anna is proud to be Filipina-American, a true disruptor, and THE ONE to watch.

Mastercard Midnight Theatre, is a 150-seat venue presenting a diverse roster of programming including talent from the Broadway stage, comedy, burlesque, music and other unique special events. Previous acts have included Tony Award Nominees Shoshana Bean and Kathryn Gallagher, Broadway's Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Disney's Laura Marano, English Singer-Songwriter Raye and many more.

Also a TV & film industry hub, the venue has hosted premieres, screenings, parties and talk backs for companies such as Showtime, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, BAFTA, Mastercard and Peloton and welcomed notables like Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco, Shonda Rhimes, Amy Schumer, Busy Philipps, Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and more. Tickets for upcoming events available here.

An escape from the everyday, Mastercard Midnight Theatre is also a culinary destination thanks to the venue's pan-Asian restaurant and cocktail lounge, Hidden Leaf. With a kitchen helmed by the innovative Chef Chai Trivedi, the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine. 



