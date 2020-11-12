AFTER WE COLLIDED Stays On Top of DEG's 'Watched at Home' Top 20

With Halloween movies sliding down and other seasonal and current events driven titles climbing the charts.

For the third straight week, romantic drama After We Collided holds on to the No. 1 position in the DEG's "Watched at Home Top 20" list, with Halloween movies sliding down and other seasonal and current events driven titles climbing the charts. WB's Game of Thrones: Seasons 1-8 Blu-ray jumped to the No. 2 spot, while Antebellum, which bowed on disc, EST and VOD November 3, debuts at No. 3. As election returns rolled in, Trump Card moved to No. 4 and the first season of Yellowstone rounds out the top 5. The original Borat entered the list at No. 14, drafting off the release of its sequel. Other new titles include holiday favorite Home Alone and V for Vendetta, aptly charting for Guy Fawkes Day (Nov. 5).

DEG compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list with the most widely consumed titles on disc and digital during the previous week (except for outside subscription-based streaming platforms). Assembled with the newest studio and retailer data every seven days, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest film and television releases.

Also this week, the DEG released its Third Quarter 2020 Home Entertainment Report, compiled by DEG members, tracking sources and retail input. According to the report, consumers spent $7.3 billion to watch movies and TV shows for home and personal viewing in the third quarter of 2020, an almost 18 percent increase over the same period a year earlier. Digital purchase (EST) and rental (VOD) transactions are up 20 percent year to date, over the same period last year.

Please see below for the November 12 'Watched at Home Top 20' list:1 After We Collided (Open Road)2 Game of Thrones: S1-8 (Warner Bros.)3 Antebellum (Lionsgate)4 Trump Card (D'Souza Media, 2020)5 Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)6 Harry Potter: Complete 8-film Collection (Warner Bros.)7 Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)8 Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount)9 My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Funimation)10 Ava (Vertical Entertainment)11 HOME ALONE (Disney)12 V for Vendetta (Warner Bros.)13 The Wolf of Snow Hollow (MGM)14 Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (Disney)15 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Warner Bros.)16 Trolls World Tour (Universal)17 Alone (Magnolia Pictures, 2020)18 Beetlejuice (Warner Bros.)19 The Phenomenon (1091)20 Spell (Paramount)

