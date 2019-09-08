AFTER CLASS, Starring Justin Long & Fran Drescher, Will Be Released in December

Deadline reports that Gravitas Ventures will release family comedy "After Class" this December. The film stars Justin Long and Fran Drescher.

Richard Schiff, Lynn Cohen, Kate Berlant and Michael Godere make up the rest of the film, which will be released December 6th.

Long plays a New York college professor who aims for his classroom to be a safe space for students, but a lesson plan pushes students to share more than they wish, forcing him take a deeper look at whether safe spaces live up to their name. He escapes from the college controversy to reconnect with his own unique family, who are navigating how to deal with the emotions of having an ailing grandmother.

"I'm really thrilled that not only did Gravitas acquire the film, but that they're getting it out so quickly from the day of the premiere, which was just a few months ago," writer/director Daniel Schechter said. "We all felt that After Class was just really timely and wanted to make the movie available for home audiences to see as soon as we possibly could."

Long is perhaps best known for playing the Mac user in Apple's "Get a Mac" ad campaign. He's also starred in films like "Accepted," "Alvin and the Chipmunks," and "Live Free or Die Hard," along with playing Warren P. Cheswick on the TV show "Ed."

Drescher played the titular role on "The Nanny," and starred on sitcoms like "Happily Divorced" and "Living with Fran." She made her Broadway debut playing Madame in the most recent revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella."

Read the original story on Deadline.





