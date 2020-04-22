AFI Announces $3 Million Gift From AFI Trustee Emeritus Lawrence Herbert

Today, the American Film Institute announced it has received a $3 million gift from AFI Trustee Emeritus Lawrence Herbert, which will establish the Lawrence Herbert Alumni Center on the AFI Campus located in Los Angeles, CA, as well as a digital portal, AFI Backlot, to magnify the center's global reach to AFI alumni.

The leadership gift from Herbert is part of AFI's "Focus on the Future" campaign to ensure AFI alumni have every opportunity to continue their successes into the future. The grant will enable AFI to increase its Alumni Affairs staff capacity, technical infrastructure and physical resources. The center's programs will provide career development resources for AFI alumni, engage AFI's powerful network of mentors to support alumni and champion the ongoing global accomplishments of AFI alumni.

"This gift will prove transformational for AFI alumni - and for the future of the art form," said Bob Gazzale, President and CEO. "Mr. Herbert's continued commitment to AFI will inspire the careers of America's next generation of storytellers."

"Film is the universal language of our modern day," said Lawrence Herbert. "And the AFI Conservatory is educating new and inspiring voices. At this time in history, it is my honor to create a place at AFI that will drive the future of this global connection between all of us who love a story well-told."

Herbert joined the AFI Board of Trustees in 1987 and served until 2017. Former chairman and CEO of Pantone, Inc., Herbert developed the revolutionary Pantone® Matching System®, the global standard for communication of color, and is often celebrated as one of the world's visionary entrepreneurs.





