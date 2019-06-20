A&E's INTERVENTION to Return This August

A&E Network will premiere a special new season of the Emmy(R) Award-winning series, "Intervention" combating the ever-growing drug epidemic in various cities and neighborhoods in Philadelphia. Over the course of six consecutive episodes, viewers will follow the stories of addicts as they work to overcome their opioid addictions as well as one of the most dramatic recoveries in one of the largest drug hubs on the East Coast. The team of expert interventionists will work with city officials, first responders and the families, offering a way out before it is too late. The one-hour season premiere of "Intervention" airs on Tuesday, August 6 at 9PM ET/PT.

According to the CDC, every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids. This season, "Intervention" focuses on THE JOURNEY of those plagued by their opioid addictions and their families who are left to pick up the pieces in what is dubbed Philadelphia's "Heroin Hub" and the surrounding communities. Interventionists Ken Seeley, Donna Chavous, Heather Hayes, Michael Gonzalez and Jim Reidy face the biggest challenge of their careers as they attempt to help nine victims of addiction, who are in dire need of support, get clean and gain control over their lives.

"Intervention" is produced for A&E by GRB Entertainment. Executive Producers for GRB Entertainment are Gary R. Benz and Tom Greenhut. Executive Producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman. A&E Network holds worldwide distribution rights to "Intervention."









Related Articles View More TV Stories