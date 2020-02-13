A&E Renews LIVE PD: WANTED for Season 2

A&E is renewing the original documentary series "Live PD(R): Wanted" for season two. Produced by MGM's Big Fish Entertainment, the new season premieres on Thursday, February 27th at 9pm ET/PT.

The announcement was made the day after the arrest of Melody Bannister by the U.S. Marshals Office and the Hendricks County (IN) Sheriff's Office.

"Tips that were submitted on the night "Live PD: Wanted" aired on December 12th drove the investigation into the direction which ultimately led investigators to Melody Bannister and her children's location," said Senior Inspector William "Hank" Martin, U.S. Marshal.

Bannister, who was featured on the December 12th episode of "Live PD: Wanted," had abducted her four children and had been on the run since June 14, 2019. She was apprehended in Hendricks County, IN, and the children were found safely. Bannister was wanted on one count of violation of a court order, four counts of abduction and one count of filing a false police report.

Hosted by Tom Morris Jr. with analysis from crime journalist Michelle Sigona and Sheriff Mark Lamb of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office (AZ), "Live PD(R): Wanted" enlists the LIVE PD Nation and the public for tips and leads to track down suspects on the run from the law. Each week, camera crews ride along with America's police departments, sheriff's offices and federal task forces on their hunt for fugitives. Tom, Sheriff Lamb and Michelle break down the cases and activate the LIVE PD Nation to solve them.

"Live PD(R): Wanted" is inspired by Tom's signature "Wanted" segment that airs on "Live PD(R)." Viewer tips have led to the apprehension of over two dozen dangerous fugitives across the country.

"Live PD(R): Wanted" is produced for A&E by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, John Zito, Philip Alongi and Joe Venafro. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Sean Gottlieb, and Brad Abramson.

