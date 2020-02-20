A+E Networks Launches A&E Crime Central

A+E Networks(R) today unveiled details of a new subscription video on demand (SVOD) offering that taps a growing consumer appetite for true crime content. A&E Crime Central is now available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, the Apple TV app, Cox Contour TV and Contour Stream Player and Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel allowing subscribers to stream hundreds of episodes of A+E's deep library of classic crime series and specials from across its portfolio, commercial-free. Monthly subscriptions for A&E Crime Central are $4.99.

"A&E is known for its front-row-seat crime and justice series, and we're pleased to offer a subscription product featuring our crime and investigative library content under one roof," said Mark Garner, EVP, Digital Content Licensing & Business Development, A+E Networks. "A&E Crime Central continues our strategy of monetizing our troves of premium content while hyper-serving our truest fan bases."

Spanning crime-genre content from A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and LMN, over 900 videos of series and specials are available at platform launch, including fan-favorite titles: Dog the Bounty Hunter, The First 48: Missing Persons, After the First 48, Beyond Scared Straight, Nightwatch, and COLD CASE FILES Classic. The first four seasons of 60 DAYS IN will also be available to complement the current season airing on A&E. Specials like OJ: Guilty in Vegas; Menendez Brothers: The Sins of the Children; Casey Anthony's Parents Speak; and Life of a Gang Girl: THE UNTOLD STORY will also be included. Customers can enjoy a free 7-day trial through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel.

A&E Crime adds to the growing family of SVOD products from A+E Networks, including HISTORY Vault and Lifetime MOVIE CLUB.





