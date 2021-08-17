A&E Documentary Event SECRETS OF PLAYBOY Explores the Hidden Truths Behind the Playboy Empire

A&E Network will premiere the documentary event "Secrets of Playboy" exploring the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens. The series delves into the complex world Hugh Hefner created and examines its far-reaching consequences on our culture's view of power and sexuality. Unravelling the glamourous mythology created by the brand over several decades, the series features archival footage and exclusive interviews with insiders from all facets of the Playboy world, many sharing their stories for the first time. Interviews include former Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia; past girlfriends of Hefner's including Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Sondra Theodore; Hefner's personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum;Bunny Mother PJ Masten; Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor; and members of Hefner's staff and inner circle, including his personal bodyguard and butler. "Secrets of Playboy" premieres in early 2022 on A&E.

"The fantasy world of Playboy has been shrouded in secrecy for decades and we are proud to lift the veil on these long-hidden stories," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E. "Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, 'Secrets of Playboy' is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner's empire, while also exploring his legacy's larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality."

For nearly six decades, Hefner kept a tight rein on Playboy. Now, four years after his death, insiders, colleagues, executives and employees are ready to share full story of what life at Playboy was truly like. Across ten hours, "Secrets of Playboy" examines the Playboy empire that was both a beacon of progress and a gateway into a much darker world. With the creation of the brand, Hugh Hefner defined the sexual REVOLUTION through the male perspective. His progressive views advanced rights across a wide spectrum of social causes, allowing for the freedom of sexual expression. Yet intertwined with the glossy facade of a brand that seemingly celebrated women was a more sinister reality that for decades allowed nefarious conduct to flourish. The series explores how the Playboy machine was a powerful force that, at its worst, manipulated women in a toxic environment, silencing their voices, pitting them against one another, and opening the door to sexual predators.

"Secrets of Playboy" is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for A&E Network. IPC's Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Matt Shanfield serve as executive producers along with Alexandra Dean who is an executive producer, showrunner and director. The series is co-directed by Arlene Nelson. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Dolores Gavin serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Secrets of Playboy."